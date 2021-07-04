The 2021 Premier League table - here's where Newcastle United, Leeds United and Aston Villa rank
Newcastle United endured a difficult start to 2021 but their fortunes changed in the months of April and May.
Sunday, 4th July 2021, 12:33 pm
Steve Bruce’s side opened up the year with four consecutive defeats and tasted victory just twice before April.
However, with Joe Willock scoring goals for fun, coupled with Allan Saint-Maximin’s magic, the Magpies lost just two of nine remaining fixtures in the 20/21 season.
In the end, Bruce’s men retained their Premier League status comfortably and finished the campaign in some style.
Here, we take a look at where Newcastle would sit in the Premier League table, if it was based on their 2021 results only:
