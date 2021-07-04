The 2021 Premier League table - here's where Newcastle United, Leeds United and Aston Villa rank

Steve Bruce’s side opened up the year with four consecutive defeats and tasted victory just twice before April.

However, with Joe Willock scoring goals for fun, coupled with Allan Saint-Maximin’s magic, the Magpies lost just two of nine remaining fixtures in the 20/21 season.

In the end, Bruce’s men retained their Premier League status comfortably and finished the campaign in some style.

Here, we take a look at where Newcastle would sit in the Premier League table, if it was based on their 2021 results only:

1. Manchester City - 60 points The English champions have played 24 Premier League matches in 2021, winning 20 and losing four. GD+42.

2. Manchester United - 44 points Man United have played 23 Premier League matches in 2021, winning 12, drawing eight and losing three. GD+21

3. West Ham United - 42 points West Ham have played 22 Premier League matches in 2021, winning 13, drawing three and losing six. GD+13

4. Arsenal - 41 points Arsenal have played 22 Premier League matches in 2021, winning 12, drawing five and losing five. GD+19