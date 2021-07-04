The 2021 Premier League table so far - where Newcastle United rank. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

The 2021 Premier League table - here's where Newcastle United, Leeds United and Aston Villa rank

Newcastle United endured a difficult start to 2021 but their fortunes changed in the months of April and May.

By Jordan Cronin
Sunday, 4th July 2021, 12:33 pm

Steve Bruce’s side opened up the year with four consecutive defeats and tasted victory just twice before April.

However, with Joe Willock scoring goals for fun, coupled with Allan Saint-Maximin’s magic, the Magpies lost just two of nine remaining fixtures in the 20/21 season.

In the end, Bruce’s men retained their Premier League status comfortably and finished the campaign in some style.

Here, we take a look at where Newcastle would sit in the Premier League table, if it was based on their 2021 results only:

1. Manchester City - 60 points

The English champions have played 24 Premier League matches in 2021, winning 20 and losing four. GD+42.

2. Manchester United - 44 points

Man United have played 23 Premier League matches in 2021, winning 12, drawing eight and losing three. GD+21

3. West Ham United - 42 points

West Ham have played 22 Premier League matches in 2021, winning 13, drawing three and losing six. GD+13

4. Arsenal - 41 points

Arsenal have played 22 Premier League matches in 2021, winning 12, drawing five and losing five. GD+19

