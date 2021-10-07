The Allan Saint-Maximin tweet that Newcastle United fans will love ahead of takeover announcement

The Frenchman is a born entertainer on and off the field, with his social media antics often keeping spirits high during a difficult period on Tyneside under Mike Ashley.

His ‘good morning’ tweet certainly reflects the mood of the Magpies fanbase, with the takeover bid involving PCP Partners, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and the Reuben brothers expected to be confirmed imminently.

According to reports, all parties are hopeful an announcement can be made on Thursday.

Without looking too far ahead, it could indeed keep Saint-Maximin for years to come.

Recently, the 24-year-old has been linked with Chelsea and Liverpool having previously stated he’d like to compete for trophies, rather than battle relegation.

The Amanda Staveley-brokered takeover, while it does not guarantee instant success, does promise the club to be more ambitious.

Newcastle United star Allan Saint-Maxmin., (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

