The Atlanta United video that will get all Newcastle fans excited about the arrival of Miguel Almiron

Newcastle United are close to announcing the arrival of Miguel Almiron - but what can fans expect from the Paraguayan?

News quickly spread yesterday evening that the Magpies had finally agreed a fee with Atlanta United after initially appearing reluctant to meet the MLS club's £20million+ price tag.

And while the exact transfer fee is yet to disclosed, it is believed the 24-year-old will become United's club-record signing when he completes his move before tomorrow's 11pm deadline.

Described as a "typical number 10" who "gives you everything" by former Atlanta United head coach Gerardo Martinez, the video above gives Newcastle supporters a taste of what's to come from Almiron.

Showcasing his popularity among the Atlanta fans as well as capturing his best goals, assists, skill and his MLS Cup success - if this video has anything to go by, then Rafa Benitez will have real player at his hands as the club battle against Premier League relegation.