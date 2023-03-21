News you can trust since 1849
The big absences as Newcastle United work towards Manchester United game in Dubai

Bruno Guimaraes has been given some time off by Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

Miles Starforth
Published 21st Mar 2023, 10:36 GMT- 1 min read

Howe and most of those players not on international duty headed to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, for a training camp after Friday night’s 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Guimaraes, however, has been “resting” in the Maldives with his partner after a hectic run of games. Joelinton – who has missed the fifth-placed club’s last two games through suspension – is in Brazil.

Howe has allowed his players some rest after an “intense run of games”. They will start preparations this week for the April 2 home game against Manchester United. United’s head coach said: "Immediately, it'll be a little bit of rest after an intense period of games, then we'll get back to training and preparation for Manchester United."

Meanwhile, Kieran Trippier (England), Jamal Lewis (Northern Ireland), Martin Dubravka (Slovakia), Sven Botman (Holland) and Alexander Isak (Sweden) are away with their respective countries.

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes celebrates the club's win over Nottingham Forest.
