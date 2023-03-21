The big absences as Newcastle United work towards Manchester United game in Dubai

Howe and most of those players not on international duty headed to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, for a training camp after Friday night’s 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Howe has allowed his players some rest after an “intense run of games”. They will start preparations this week for the April 2 home game against Manchester United. United’s head coach said: "Immediately, it'll be a little bit of rest after an intense period of games, then we'll get back to training and preparation for Manchester United."