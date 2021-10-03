After a disappointing summer where just one senior signing was complete, will Newcastle look to strengthen in January?

If they choose to do that, they may want to look at the success that former players Ivan Toney and Adam Armtsrong are currently enjoying in the top-flight.

Both Toney and Armstrong came through the football league to earn their places in the Premier League as the pair particularly excelled last season in the Championship.

The Championship has proven to be a breeding ground for great young prospects, as well as a place where players can rediscover form.

Therefore, as we creep slowly towards the January window, we have listed 14 of the very best Championship players that we believe Newcastle United should target in order to improve their squad.

1. Sander Berge (Sheffield United) The Norwegian has previously been linked with a move to St James’s Park with reports suggesting Newcastle were ‘monitoring’ Berge’s condition as he recovers from an injury which kept him out of the end of last campaign. Berge is a centre-midfielder and would add legs to the United midfield. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: OLI SCARFF Photo Sales

2. Ben Brereton-Diaz (Blackburn Rovers) Following his call-up to represent Chile at the Copa America in the summer, Brereton-Diaz has come back to domestic football a changed man having netted ten goals already this season - matched by only Aleksandar Mitrovic. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

3. Antonee Robinson (Fulham) One of the most impressive performers for Fulham during their relegation campaign last year was their American left-back. With Matt Ritchie ageing, and Jamal Lewis yet to nail-down a starting spot, Newcastle could do a lot worse than take a punt on Robinson. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images) Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales

4. David Brooks (Bournemouth) Could Brooks follow in the footsteps of Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser in making the switch from the south-coast to the north east? (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images) Photo: Jan Kruger Photo Sales