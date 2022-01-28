Two deals have been completed on Tyneside this window whilst a plethora of other names have been linked with moves to the north east.

Whether it’s defensive options, players that will bolster the midfield or attacking threats, players from across Europe have been linked with a move to Newcastle this window.

Whether it is simply agents just touting their client around or genuine interest from the Magpies, it has been difficult to separate the delas that have a possibility of going ahead, compared with the ones that are pure fantasy.

However, as the window draws to a close, it does appear that Newcastle’s shortlist is narrowing.

Here, we take a look at the current state of play regarding Newcastle United’s pursuit of nine players that have been heavily linked with a move to St James’s Park before Monday’s transfer deadline:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. Jesse Lingard Newcastle have offered to take Lingard on loan until the end of the season, paying a loan fee as well as covering the midfielder’s wages in full. Manchester United have reportedly rejected this and want to see Newcastle pay a bonus should they survive relegation this season costing the Magpies a potential total package of £15m. Photo: Clive Brunskill Photo Sales

2. Bruno Guimaraes A bid of €40m was reportedly submitted for the Brazilian yesterday, however, Lyon were quick to issue a club statement denying that they had agreed a fee with the Magpies. Guimaraes is currently on international duty with Brazil and will undergo a medical in South America if a fee can be agreed. Photo: MARTIN BERNETTI Photo Sales

3. Diego Carlos Despite chasing a deal for Carlos for the majority of the month, the defender will not be joining Newcastle United this month. Even though their sporting director has admitted that Newcastle submitted ‘a good offer’, the Magpies simply were not willing to meet Sevilla’s valuation for the player. Photo: Fran Santiago Photo Sales

4. Dele Alli No official approach from Newcastle has been made for Alli, however, it is clear that he is a target this month and may be viewed as a back-up option should a move for Jesse Lingard stall indefinitely. Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales