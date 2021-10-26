The current Premier League season is nine games old, meaning we’re a quarter through the campaign already.
But how well-behaved have each team been so far?
The formula for calculating this is: 1pt for a yellow card, 3pts for two yellow cards resulting in a red and 5pts for a straight-red card.
Here, using this data provided by Transfermarkt, we have ranked all 20 Premier League teams from the most-disciplined, to the least-disciplined.
Page 1 of 5