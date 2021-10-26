The current Premier League season is nine games old, meaning we’re a quarter through the campaign already.

But how well-behaved have each team been so far?

The formula for calculating this is: 1pt for a yellow card, 3pts for two yellow cards resulting in a red and 5pts for a straight-red card.

Here, using this data provided by Transfermarkt, we have ranked all 20 Premier League teams from the most-disciplined, to the least-disciplined.

1. Liverpool Yellow Cards: 9 Second Booking Red Cards: 0 Straight Red Cards: 0 Total Disciplinary Points: 9 Photo: PAUL ELLIS Photo Sales

2. West Ham United Yellow Cards: 9 Second Booking Red Cards: 1 Straight Red Cards: 0 Total Disciplinary Points: 12 Photo: Pool Photo Sales

3. Crystal Palace Yellow Cards: 13 Second Booking Red Cards: 0 Straight Red Cards: 0 Total Disciplinary Points: 13 Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales

4. Chelsea Yellow Cards: 9 Second Booking Red Cards: 0 Straight Red Cards: 1 Total Disciplinary Points: 14 Photo: Clive Rose Photo Sales