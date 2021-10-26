How does Newcastle United's disciplinary record compare with the rest of the Premier League? (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The ‘dirtiest’ Premier League teams revealed with the shocking stats that see Newcastle, Leeds and Manchester United eclipse their rivals

How ‘dirty’ have Newcastle United been this season compared to their Premier League rivals?

By Joe Buck
Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 12:09 pm

The current Premier League season is nine games old, meaning we’re a quarter through the campaign already.

But how well-behaved have each team been so far?

The formula for calculating this is: 1pt for a yellow card, 3pts for two yellow cards resulting in a red and 5pts for a straight-red card.

Here, using this data provided by Transfermarkt, we have ranked all 20 Premier League teams from the most-disciplined, to the least-disciplined.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. Liverpool

Yellow Cards: 9 Second Booking Red Cards: 0 Straight Red Cards: 0 Total Disciplinary Points: 9

Photo: PAUL ELLIS

Photo Sales

2. West Ham United

Yellow Cards: 9 Second Booking Red Cards: 1 Straight Red Cards: 0 Total Disciplinary Points: 12

Photo: Pool

Photo Sales

3. Crystal Palace

Yellow Cards: 13 Second Booking Red Cards: 0 Straight Red Cards: 0 Total Disciplinary Points: 13

Photo: Julian Finney

Photo Sales

4. Chelsea

Yellow Cards: 9 Second Booking Red Cards: 0 Straight Red Cards: 1 Total Disciplinary Points: 14

Photo: Clive Rose

Photo Sales
NewcastlePremier LeagueManchester UnitedLeedsRichard Mennear
Next Page
Page 1 of 5