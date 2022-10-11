Even though the transfer window had closed, injury to Karl Darlow forced Newcastle United to dip into the free agent market to sign former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius. The Magpies even showed interest in Ben Foster before the former England international announced his retirement from football.

Karius is acting as deputy to Nick Pope and Newcastle’s move to sign him shows just how important the free agent market can be to help clubs flesh out their squads.

Former Premier League stars Hatem Ben Arfa and Danny Drinkwater are currently free agents (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

There are a host of former Premier League players that are currently without a club - with some having recently played for top-flight teams and some having lit-up the league in years gone by but that now find themselves in the twilight of their careers.

Here, we take a look at eight of the most recognisable free agents - including two former Premier League winners and one Newcastle United ‘cult hero’:

Jetro Willems

Willems graced the Premier League for just six months whilst on-loan at Newcastle United but became a fan favourite during his time at the club. Goals against Liverpool and Manchester City will live long in the memory for Magpies fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jetro Willems scored a memorable goal for Newcastle United against Liverpool (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Aaron Lennon

Lennon can count Everton, Burnley, Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United among the clubs he has represented over a career that has spanned almost two decades. The winger was released by the Clarets in the summer.

Danny Drinkwater

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drinkwater was a pivotal part of the Leicester City side that won the Premier League in 2015/16 - earning himself a move to Stamford Bridge. However, his time at Chelsea wasn’t too successful and after spells at Aston Villa, Reading and Kasimpasa, the midfielder remains without a club.

Matej Vydra

Another casualty of Burnley’s revolution under Vincent Kompany is Vydra who also found himself released this summer. Vydra is currently recovering from a serious knee injury that ended his season prematurely last campaign.

Graziano Pelle

Advertisement Hide Ad

For two seasons, Pelle starred at Southampton and scored some memorable goals before leaving for the riches of China. The 37-year-old has been a free agent for over a year since leaving Italian side Parma.

Jose Izquierdo

Izquierdo played a very important role in helping Brighton ensure their Premier League status under their first few seasons in the top-flight. The Colombian struggled for game time under Graham Potter and headed to Belgium on a free transfer in 2021. He lasted just one season before being released by Club Brugge.

Gary Cahill

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Premier League winner was released by Bournemouth this summer after one season with the club. His previous clubs include Bolton Wanderers, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and of course a hugely successful time with Chelsea that saw him lift Champions League and Premier League trophies.

Hatem Ben Arfa