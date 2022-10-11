The eight former Premier League stars still without a club - including ex-Newcastle United, Chelsea, Leeds United and Everton players
These eight former Premier League players are available to sign as free agents.
Even though the transfer window had closed, injury to Karl Darlow forced Newcastle United to dip into the free agent market to sign former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius. The Magpies even showed interest in Ben Foster before the former England international announced his retirement from football.
Karius is acting as deputy to Nick Pope and Newcastle’s move to sign him shows just how important the free agent market can be to help clubs flesh out their squads.
There are a host of former Premier League players that are currently without a club - with some having recently played for top-flight teams and some having lit-up the league in years gone by but that now find themselves in the twilight of their careers.
Here, we take a look at eight of the most recognisable free agents - including two former Premier League winners and one Newcastle United ‘cult hero’:
Jetro Willems
Willems graced the Premier League for just six months whilst on-loan at Newcastle United but became a fan favourite during his time at the club. Goals against Liverpool and Manchester City will live long in the memory for Magpies fans.
Aaron Lennon
Lennon can count Everton, Burnley, Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United among the clubs he has represented over a career that has spanned almost two decades. The winger was released by the Clarets in the summer.
Danny Drinkwater
Drinkwater was a pivotal part of the Leicester City side that won the Premier League in 2015/16 - earning himself a move to Stamford Bridge. However, his time at Chelsea wasn’t too successful and after spells at Aston Villa, Reading and Kasimpasa, the midfielder remains without a club.
Matej Vydra
Another casualty of Burnley’s revolution under Vincent Kompany is Vydra who also found himself released this summer. Vydra is currently recovering from a serious knee injury that ended his season prematurely last campaign.
Graziano Pelle
For two seasons, Pelle starred at Southampton and scored some memorable goals before leaving for the riches of China. The 37-year-old has been a free agent for over a year since leaving Italian side Parma.
Jose Izquierdo
Izquierdo played a very important role in helping Brighton ensure their Premier League status under their first few seasons in the top-flight. The Colombian struggled for game time under Graham Potter and headed to Belgium on a free transfer in 2021. He lasted just one season before being released by Club Brugge.
Gary Cahill
The former Premier League winner was released by Bournemouth this summer after one season with the club. His previous clubs include Bolton Wanderers, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and of course a hugely successful time with Chelsea that saw him lift Champions League and Premier League trophies.
Hatem Ben Arfa
The ultimate ‘streets won’t forget’ player, Ben Arfa was one of the most exciting players to grace the Premier League during his four years on Tyneside. Ben Arfa’s highlight reel is among the very best ever seen in the top-flight but he is now a free agent after leaving Ligue 1 side Lille in the summer.