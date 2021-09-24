Here is all the latest gossip surrounding Newcastle United:

James Rodriguez exit could trigger Newcastle departure

James Rodriguez finally confirmed his exit from Goodison Park this week as he joined Qatar side Al-Rayyan.

Could James Rodriguez's departure from Everton trigger a move for Newcastle United's Sean Longstaff? (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Rodriguez hadn’t featured under Rafa Benitez this season and despite links with a move to Tyneside, stayed put at Everton as deadline day passed.

With his departure now confirmed, Everton may look to bring in another midfielder as cover and with money tight, they may look towards St James’s Park for their next recruit.

It’s been an open secret that Benitez is a big admirer of Sean Longstaff and with the midfielder’s contract ending in summer, Everton could look to do a deal.

Whether a cut-price deal is done in January, or they hold on in the hope Longstaff’s contract is not extended is unknown, however, this could be a deal which rumbles on and on.

Longstaff has impressed at Newcastle so far this season and has become an integral part of their midfield during the absence of Jonjo Shelvey.

Pundits split on Newcastle’s chances v Watford

Watford head into Saturday’s game searching for back-to-back victories, whilst the visitors are still looking for their first win of the season.

It promises to be a close and intriguing clash at Vicarage Road on Saturday and pundits cannot split the pair.

Former-Arsenal striker Paul Merson believes Newcastle will edge the tie 2-1, saying:

“Getting points in the first six or seven games could set the tone for the rest of the campaign. This is definitely a big game and I fancy Newcastle United to come out on top.”

Whilst BBC’s Mark Lawrenson believes the match will end in a 1-1 draw, keeping Newcastle winless.

Lawrenson said: “Watford's results have been pretty up and down so far but they have six points from their first five games which they will be satisfied with.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are one of five top-flight teams without a win and their performances have not been great either. I haven't seen anything that suggests they are about to start climbing the table.”

