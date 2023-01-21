The extraordinary Newcastle United statistics which say it all as Eddie Howe's side make history

For the third successive time this season, a game against Crystal Palace ended goalless, but Howe’s side – who beat Patrick Vieira’s side on penalties in the Carabao Cup earlier this season – created more than enough chances to win the match.

The result means Newcastle are on a club-record 15-game unbeaten run, while United’s defence, with just 11 goals conceded, remains by far the best in the Premier League. The team is on a club-re

And, remarkably, the club hasn’t conceded a first-half goal in 16 top-flight games.

Newcastle, with Bruno Guimaraes in midfield after his injury scare, created a series of chances in both halves in front of watching England manager Gareth Southgate.

The result saw the club move above Manchester United in the league table.

Guimaraes had made a far quicker-than-expected recovery from the ankle injury he suffered against Fulham last weekend to make an unchanged starting XI at Selhurst Park.

Newcastle United's Miguel Almiron reacts after a missed chance at Selhurst Park.

The midfielder had left the pitch at St James’s Park in tears fearing that he’d suffered a serious injury. Fortunately, the 25-year-old recovered in time to play the full 90 minutes at Selhurst Park.

Newcastle, unbeaten in the league since late late August, made the better start. Joe Willock twice broke down the left and caused problems during a spell of early pressure from the visitors.

Captain Kieran Trippier was also an outlet on the right when United got forward, and he pulled the ball back for Dan Burn in the 15th minute, but the defender’s cleanly-struck shot was straight at Vicente Guaita.

Newcastle probed away, and Joelinton had a near-post saved shot by Guaita.

Guimaraes showed no ill-effects from his injury, and was both composed on the ball and combative without it.

United pressed on, and Marc Guehi, booked early in the game for a late challenge on Sven Botman, was fortunate to stay on the pitch after crudely blocking Callum Wilson on a run towards goal.

There were also appeals for handball from Newcastle after a Joelinton shot, which was stopped by Guaita on the line, struck Tyrick Mitchell’s hand. No penalty was given by referee Craig Pawson.

The half ended goalless, and after a break which saw assistant coach Jason Tindall’s son take part in a penalty shootout competition, an unchanged XI resumed the game.

Botman headed over from a Trippier corner just past the hour-mark, and Vieira withdrew Wilfried Zaha as part of a triple change.

Howe, needing some fresh legs and fresh ideas in the final third of the pitch, sent on Alexander Isak and Allan Saint-Maximin in the 69th minute. They replaced Wilson and Willock.

Nick Pope had to be alert to tip over a shot from substitute Jean-Phiippe Mateta, Palace’s first of the night.

The game ended goalless, meaning there has not been a goal in the 270 minutes of league and cup football these two teams have played this season.