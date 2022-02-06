Newcastle are in a stronger position leaving the window than they were when they entered it. However, they still sit precariously in the relegation zone and have just 17 games left this campaign to beat the drop.

Whatever they did in January will mean very little should the worst happen come May - but they do have their destiny very much in their own hands.

Here, we take a look at four key factors that were addressed in the January window that could be the difference between relegation and survival this season:

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe with his assistant Jason Tindall.

Defensive solidity

Easily the most pressing issue for Newcastle is the need to be more solid at the back.

Only Norwich City have conceded more than Newcastle this season and the Magpies entered January desperate for at least one defensive addition.

Kieran Trippier was signed early on, but when deals for Sven Botman and Diego Carlos stalled, it looked like Newcastle would miss out strengthening one of their key problem areas.

New Newcastle United signing Bruno Guimaraes playing for Brazil

Dan Burn and Matt Targett’s arrivals have softened fears, however, they are under huge pressure, alongside the current crop of defenders, to improve Newcastle’s defensive record.

They simply must keep more clean sheets in the second-half of the campaign and cannot afford to repeat silly errors that cost them goals and points in some of the previous 21 outings.

Where are goals coming from?

Callum Wilson tops Newcastle’s scoring charts with six goals this season, closely followed by Allan Saint-Maximin’s five strikes. Third in this list is Jonjo Shelvey with just two goals.

For context, only Wolves, Norwich and Burnley have scored less than Newcastle this season.

Bringing in Chris Wood is certainly a boost for their attacking options, however, failing to land Jesse Lingard in the final hours of the window, albeit the deal was taken out of their control, could come back to haunt the Magpies if a balance between attack and defence cannot be found.

Guimaraes impact

There’s not often that one player can totally change a side’s fortunes but Bruno Guimaraes has that potential.

As a midfielder, he is completely different to anything that is currently at the club and could take Newcastle’s game both in and out of possession to a new level.

He of course will need time to settle in England and adapt to English football - how quick he does that could be the difference between survival and relegation this term.

Squad characteristics

One of Newcastle’s biggest aims in the transfer market was to ensure they brought in the right type of characters to the dressing room.

It’s not going to be a pretty fight for survival and Howe knows he will need 100% commitment from his squad if they are to survive this campaign.

That’s why, on the face of it, their whole business in January seems very smart and astute.

Four of the five additions have been involved in relegation battles before and know what it will be like during the next four months.

Newcastle teams in the past without a strong dressing room have tasted relegation but they have put themselves in a good position for this year to be different.

