The FOUR players Newcastle United are looking to offload as Steve Bruce eyes 26 cap international
It was a defeat for Newcastle United against West Ham on the opening day of the 2021-22 Premier League season.
Steve Bruce’s men were beaten 4-2 by West Ham United despite leading 2-1 at St James’ Park at half-time.
Joe Willock was revealed to the home crowd following his £25m switch from Arsenal this week.
The Magpies will now travel to Villa Park to face Aston Villa in the top-flight next Saturday.
Here, though, we take a look at the latest talk surrounding Newcastle United and their Premier League rivals:
Newcastle United make approach for Chelsea man
Newcastle United have made an approach for Ethan Ampadu, according to reports.
Willock remains the Magpies’ only summer signing during the window so far.
The Wales international defender wasn’t included in Chelsea’s 20 man matchday squad for their opening day win against Crystal Palace.
Reports state that Chelsea are happy for the player to go out on another loan for the 2021-22 season.
Indeed, the 20-year-old 26 cap international is likely to sign elsewhere before the window closes on 31 August.
Magpies to consider bids for FOUR players
Newcastle United will now consider offers for Sean Longstaff, Fabian Schar, Ciaran Clark and Jeff Hendrick, according to the Daily Mail.
Despite netting a small transfer fee for Florian Lejeune and moving a few players on the report suggests Steve Bruce will have to cut his squad down if he is to sanction any more incomings.
Newcastle United £5million windfall from Adam Armstrong’s transfer from Blackburn to Southampton.
And the Tynesiders have allowed Lejune to depart alongside Andy Carroll, Henri Saivet, Yoshinori Muto and Christian Atsu so far this summer.