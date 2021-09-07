The free agents Newcastle United could still sign ahead of Premier League deadline

Magpies fans were left angry and frustrated at their club’s lack of summer transfer business – which was later defended – with Joe Willock the only signing to arrive.

Steve Bruce, who attempted to sign Leicester City’s Hamza Choudhury on deadline day, shifted the likes of Andy Carroll, Christian Atsu, Florian Lejeune, Yoshinori Muto and Henri Saivet off the wage bill.

As a result, Bruce’s squad is lacking serious depth. The United head coach is expected to name just 21 outfield players in his 25-man squad with four goalkeepers set to be included.

Although the transfer window shut is until January, there are a number of experienced out-of-contract players waiting to be snapped up.

Here, we pick out the standout names that Bruce could turn to before confirming his 25-man squad to the EPL:

1. David Luiz The 34-year-old central defender has over 200 Premier League appearances to his name with Chelsea and Arsenal but remains without a club as he trains on his own in his native Brazil. Photo: Pool Photo Sales

2. Mo Besic Besic enjoyed a strong start to life at Everton before picking up a severe knee injury. Loan spells at Middlesbrough and Sheffield United failed to reignite his Goodison Park career and was released this summer having not played a competitive match in over 12 months. Photo: Lynne Cameron Photo Sales

3. Serge Aurier Spurs had been looking to offload the French right-back after he informed them of his desire to leave. No bids arrived however, and the North London club reached the decision to terminate his contract, one year early. Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

4. Ahmed Elmohamady It was first joked (or half serious) when Steve Bruce first arrived as Newcastle head coach that Elmohamady would be on his way to St James’s Park having signed the Egyptian for Sunderland, Hull City and Aston Villa. Photo: TIM KEETON Photo Sales