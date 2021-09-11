The intriguing statistics behind Newcastle United's Premier League history as they prepare for 1000th game

Newcastle United play Manchester United in their 1000th Premier League game today (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The Magpies’ first Premier League game came on August 14, 1993 when they faced Tottenham Hotspur.

In their debut season, they remarkably finished in third position and ever since then, the Newcastle journey has stopped off at title-challengers, European football, mid-table mediocrity, flirting with relegation, eventual relegation a brief European journey before being back to flirting with relegation again.

It started with Kevin Keegan and in their 1000th game, they will be led out by Steve Bruce.

Newcastle have won over one-third of their Premier League games. Their first came courtesy of a Malcolm Allen goal in a 1-0 win against Everton. Their biggest was the 8-0 win against Sheffield Wednesday in Sir Bobby Robson’s first game in charge. (Mandatory Credit: Clive Mason /Allsport)

For 27 seasons, United have been on a Premier League roller-coaster, but what do the stats tell us about their journey?

Have they racked up more wins than defeats? How many goals have they scored?

Here, we have summarised everything you need to know about Newcastle’s last 999 games in the Premier League:

Last time-out against Southampton took Newcastle’s draw tally to 255. Possibly their most famous came against Arsenal and they remain the only ever Premier League team to overturn a four-goal deficit to grab a point. (Photo credit should read GRAHAM STUART/AFP via Getty Images)

Predictably, Newcastle’s time in the Premier League started with a defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on August 14, 1993. Their heaviest defeats in the competition came in 6-0 defeats to Manchester United in 2008 and Liverpool in 2013. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

The highest points total Newcastle have reached in a single Premier League season came in 1995/96 where they recorded 78 points. Their lowest points-haul came in 2008/09 where they managed just 34 points from their 38 games. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Allsport/Getty Images)

Despite struggling in-front of goal over the last few seasons, Newcastle United’s ‘entertainers’ probably helped to boost this number. Of course, the Premier League’s all-time top-scorer Alan Shearer has scored more of those goals for Newcastle than any other player - netting 148 times. (Mandatory Credit: Stu Forster /Allsport)

Steve Bruce’s side have conceded eight goals already this season and it is already looking like by the time May rolls around, their all-time Premier League goal difference will increase past the current total of -26. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

On average, Newcastle take 1.36 points per Premier League game. Over a season, this would get them just less than 52 points per season - a tally that would steer them clear of any relegation danger. (Photo by MATTHEW CHILDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Newcastle are just one of eight teams to play in more than 25 seasons of the Premier League. Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham, Everton and Aston Villa are the other sides. (Photo by Chris Cole/Allsport/Getty Images)

As mentioned, there have been seven other sides to reach this landmark. All of those sides except Aston Villa are ahead of Newcastle in the ‘combined PL’ table. The only side to have played less Premier League games than Newcastle to be above them in this table are current champions Manchester City. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)