The key areas Premier League clubs needs to strengthen ahead of transfer deadline day - including Newcastle United, Sheffield United and Manchester City
Transfer deadline day for Premier League and Championship clubs is fast approaching – but which positions do Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham need to strengthen before the window slams shut at 5pm on Thursday.
By James Copley
Wednesday, 07 August, 2019, 11:45
Steve Bruce has already signed Joleintonm Jerto Willmes and Allan-Saint Maximin but have let Ayoze Perez, Joselu and Mo Diame leave as the North East club comes to terms with life after Rafa Benitez. Scroll down and click through the pages to view the complete list.
