Which positions will Premier League clubs be looking to fill?

The key areas Premier League clubs needs to strengthen ahead of transfer deadline day - including Newcastle United, Sheffield United and Manchester City

Transfer deadline day for Premier League and Championship clubs is fast approaching – but which positions do Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham need to strengthen before the window slams shut at 5pm on Thursday.

By James Copley
Wednesday, 07 August, 2019, 11:45

Steve Bruce has already signed Joleintonm Jerto Willmes and Allan-Saint Maximin but have let Ayoze Perez, Joselu and Mo Diame leave as the North East club comes to terms with life after Rafa Benitez. Scroll down and click through the pages to view the complete list.

1. Brighton - central midfielder

Graham Potter has spent big as Brighton manager this summer bringing defender Adam Webster and striker Neal Muapay to the club, the Potters could still do with a top-quality central defender though.

Photo: Marc Atkins

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Newcastle United - wing-back

Steve Bruce is in desperate need to two quality wing-backs to fit his new-look system with midfielder Matt Richie having deputised in the position throughout pre-season.

Photo: Mark Runnacles

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 1