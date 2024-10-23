The major contract calls facing Newcastle United after major Gordon and Burn news

By Mark Carruthers
Published 23rd Oct 2024, 19:00 BST

There are some major contract decisions lying in wait for Newcastle United after Anthony Gordon put pen to paper on a new long-term deal.

The confirmation finally arrived on Tuesday evening after weeks of speculation - Anthony Gordon has committed his long-term future to Newcastle United.

After a summer dominated by a disappointingly brief introduction into England’s Euro 2024 Finals campaign and suggestions of a big money move to Liverpool, the former Everton man has ended any questions over his future by signing a new deal.

Speaking to the club website after putting pen to paper, he said: "I'm very happy here, I like living here, the team is very suited to me - and I'm here to win a trophy. The short story is we need to win a trophy. Winning a trophy here would be unbelievable because the fans have waited so long. To be part of that team who finally does it is a massive goal of mine.”

The news comes days after an option to extend Dan Burn’s contract was activated and there is now talk the Magpies hierarchy are turning their attentions towards tying down striker Alexander Isak.

But what other contract calls are facing Newcastle and when do the current deals of each member of their squad come to an end?

Contract expires: 2025

1. Sean Longstaff

Contract expires: 2025

Contract expires: 2025

2. Callum Wilson

Contract expires: 2025

Contract expires: 2025

3. Fabian Schar

Contract expires: 2025

Contract expires: 2025

4. Jamaal Lascelles

Contract expires: 2025

