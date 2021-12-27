The Red Devils have won two and drawn one of their three matches Ralf Rangnick took interim charge of the club almost a month ago.

But Covid-19 postponements have decimated the Premier League’s fixture schedule in recent weeks meaning Man United head to St James’s Park having gone 16 days without a competitive game.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have lost their last three in that time. A 4-0 defeat at Leicester, 3-1 loss at Liverpool and another 4-0 loss at home to Manchester City has left Eddie Howe’s side three points from safety with significantly worse goal difference while Burnley and Watford just above them have multiple games in hand.

Since Matty Longstaff’s memorable winner back in 2019, The Magpies have also lost their last four matches against The Red Devils, conceding 15 and scoring four.

Here is how Manchester United could line up this evening...

