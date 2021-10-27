For the first time during ‘Project Restart’, Premier League clubs were allowed to use five substitutes in one game.

Initially, this rule was brought in to protect player welfare following the three-month suspension of football because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Whilst many European nations have continued to allow teams to make five changes in a game, the Premier League reverted back to the traditional three-substitute limit at the beginning of last season.

A new recommendation could see Premier League teams be allowed to make five substitutes (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Ten clubs even voted against increasing the limit again in December following complaints, again surrounding player welfare.

However, recently The International Football Association Board’s Football and Technical Advisory Panels (FAP-TAP) have recommended that five substitues should be used across the board in football competitions.

A statement said: “Following a number of requests from confederations, associations, leagues and other key stakeholders for this option to be introduced permanently in the Laws of the Game, FAP-TAP today recommend that competitions should be able to decide on increasing the number of substitutes according to the needs of their football environment, while the current number of substitution opportunities (three plus one at half-time) should stay the same.”

The decision to use five substitutes in the Premier League will once again rest with the Premier League themselves, however, this fresh recommendation could see five subs becoming the norm in the top-flight from the 2022/23 season.

The South American confederation (CONMEBOL) also raised the possibility of extending half-time intervals from 15 to 25 minutes, however, it is not believed this will gain much traction.

