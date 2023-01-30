The Newcastle United boardroom backing for 'long-term' transfer plan
Eddie Howe’s spoken about the boardroom backing for him at Newcastle United in the wake of long-term target Anthony Gordon’s arrival at St James’s Park.
Gordon joined the club over the weekend after a fee of £40million plus add-ons was agreed with Everton. Howe also hopes to see two more players arrive before tomorrow night’s transfer deadline.
And Howe was asked about the support he has had from the third-placed club’s hierarchy in this month’s transfer window.
“Very strong support from everyone internally at the football club,” said United’s head coach, speaking ahead of tomorrow night’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Southampton.
"I think Anthony’s been a long-term target for us, so we were very keen not to sign anyone in January who’s not part of our long-term plan. I think that could be a very dangerous plan, so delighted to get a player that we’ve admired for a long time.”
Howe’s “ideal” is to sign one player in each transfer window.
“From my perspective, my ideal is to add a player in each window,” said Howe. “I think it just freshens the group – and is a new stimulus for everybody.
"You get that unique feeling when somebody walks through the door. He wants to impress his new team-mates, and they want to impress him, that’s only helpful for the group. So that would be my ideal. You don't want the group to go stale.
"But, of course it's got to be the right player, and with ever-increasing transfer fees, it becomes more difficult, so I’m really pleased with the business we have done."