And Howe was asked about the support he has had from the third-placed club’s hierarchy in this month’s transfer window.

“Very strong support from everyone internally at the football club,” said United’s head coach, speaking ahead of tomorrow night’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Southampton.

"I think Anthony’s been a long-term target for us, so we were very keen not to sign anyone in January who’s not part of our long-term plan. I think that could be a very dangerous plan, so delighted to get a player that we’ve admired for a long time.”

Howe’s “ideal” is to sign one player in each transfer window.

“From my perspective, my ideal is to add a player in each window,” said Howe. “I think it just freshens the group – and is a new stimulus for everybody.

Newcastle United co-owners Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi.

"You get that unique feeling when somebody walks through the door. He wants to impress his new team-mates, and they want to impress him, that’s only helpful for the group. So that would be my ideal. You don't want the group to go stale.

