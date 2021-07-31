The Newcastle United contract rumour that won't go away and what Steve Bruce has said about future
The new season is just around the corner – and Newcastle United still have work to do before it starts.
The Magpies have recently enjoyed friendlies against Doncaster Rovers, York City, Harrogate Town and Burton Albion as Steve Bruce eyes another season with the Tynesiders.
Newcastle United continue to be linked with former loanee Joe Willock with the midfielder’s future at Arsenal up in the air.
Here, though, we take a look at the latest stories doing the rounds that you may have missed today:
Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce to be handed new three-year contract by Mike Ashley
Steve Bruce is set to be handed a new deal by Magpies owner Mike Ashley ahead of the start of the new season.
That’s according to an exclusive report from the Daily Star.
The 60-year-old head coach and former Sunderland manager remains unpopular with Newcastle United supporters.
Despite this, however, Bruce is set to pen a new deal on Tyneside which will keep him at St James’ Park for three years.
Bruce's current deal expires in 2022.
The Newcastle supremo has also stated that he would not quit as head coach despite fans’ wishes.
“I will never walk away. I won't walk away from being criticised," he told reporters in May.
And asked if he'd be the Newcastle boss next season back in May, Bruce told talkSPORT: “It is for others to decide. Most clubs will have discussions and review the season.
"I am a football person and it is still too early to retire. But that is a conversation other people will have.”