The Magpies have recently enjoyed friendlies against Doncaster Rovers, York City, Harrogate Town and Burton Albion as Steve Bruce eyes another season with the Tynesiders.

Newcastle United continue to be linked with former loanee Joe Willock with the midfielder’s future at Arsenal up in the air.

Here, though, we take a look at the latest stories doing the rounds that you may have missed today:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce.

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce to be handed new three-year contract by Mike Ashley

Steve Bruce is set to be handed a new deal by Magpies owner Mike Ashley ahead of the start of the new season.

That’s according to an exclusive report from the Daily Star.

The 60-year-old head coach and former Sunderland manager remains unpopular with Newcastle United supporters.

Despite this, however, Bruce is set to pen a new deal on Tyneside which will keep him at St James’ Park for three years.

Bruce's current deal expires in 2022.

The Newcastle supremo has also stated that he would not quit as head coach despite fans’ wishes.

“I will never walk away. I won't walk away from being criticised," he told reporters in May.

And asked if he'd be the Newcastle boss next season back in May, Bruce told talkSPORT: “It is for others to decide. Most clubs will have discussions and review the season.

"I am a football person and it is still too early to retire. But that is a conversation other people will have.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.