The Magpies beat Leicester 4-2 at The King Power Stadium back in May with Joe Willock, Paul Dummett and Callum Wilson (twice) getting on the scoresheet.

Last weekend, Eddie Howe led Newcastle to their first win of the Premier League season against Burnley.

Now, he’ll be looking to carry on the momentum in Newcastle’s fight to avoid relegation when they face The Foxes this Sunday.

Leicester have recently been hit by a Covid-19 outbreak which left seven players unavailable for their Thursday night Europa League defeat at Napoli.

Newcastle have a relatively clean bill of health in comparison with Ryan Fraser back in contention following a slight hamstring issue and Fabian Schar likely to feature despite missing training through the week due to a rib injury. Paul Dummett (calf) is the only confirmed absentee as it stands.

But how should Newcastle line-up against The Foxes? Our writer Dominic Scurr gives his thoughts…

1. GK: Martin Dubravka Put in a solid performance last time out against Burnley despite rarely being tested. Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales

2. LB: Jamal Lewis Has made the most of his opportunity since being brought in from the cold. Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales

3. CB: Jamaal Lascelles Made a positive return from suspension last time out. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

4. CB: Fabian Schar Had a slight injury issue during the week but should be okay to start on Sunday. Been in good form at the back under Howe. Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales