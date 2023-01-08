Club-record signing Isak, sidelined since September with a thigh injury, played 45 minutes of last night's 2-1 third-round FA Cup defeat to Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough. Howe revealed after the game that it was always the plan to take him off at the break.

United’s head coach said: “He’s fine. That was the plan, to play 45. We wanted him to warm up, and give him every chance to play his best football for that 45 minutes. I thought he did very well, he was lively – and had chances to score.”

Isak’s now looking forward to getting more minutes in Tuesday night’s home Carabao Cup quarter-final against Leicester.

"I think the sharpness will help,” said the 23-year-old, who joined from Real Sociedad in a £60million deal last summer. "These are chances I'd usually score. That’s football, the ball wouldn't go in. Hopefully, I’ll get more chances against Leicester.”

