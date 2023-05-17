News you can trust since 1849
The Newcastle United question Eddie Howe simply could not answer

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe was asked about a controversial appointment before the Brighton and Hove Albion game.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 17th May 2023, 16:45 BST- 2 min read

The decision to appoint Robert Jones as the referee for Newcastle United’s home game against Brighton and Hove Albion has attracted scrutiny.

Eddie Howe’s third-placed team need to win two of their three remaining Premier League fixtures to be certain of Champions League qualification.

The club is a point ahead of fifth-placed Liverpool, and has a game in hand, and the Brighton fixture, potentially, has big implications for Jurgen Klopp's team.

Merseyside-born Jones – who has never declared which team he supports – has not officiated any Liverpool or Everton games since stepping up to the Premier League.

Howe was today asked what he thought of the appointment at his pre-match press conference.

However, United’s head coach was not able to answer because of a Football Association (FA) rule, which was brought in 2009, which prevents managers from attempting to influence or undermine referees before games.

An FA statement issued at the time read: "Clubs are being advised that any media comments by managers, players or any other club officials relating to appointed match officials prior to a fixture will no longer be allowed. Such pre-match comments will be deemed improper, and dealt with accordingly.

"Post-match comments in relation to match officials and incidents are still permitted provided they are not personal in their nature, imply bias or attack the integrity of the officials in charge of the match, or in any other respect bring the game into disrepute."

Jones refereed Newcastle's 1-0 home wins over Fulham and Chelsea earlier this season.

He will be assisted by Ian Hussin and Wade Smith, with Thomas Bramal as fourth official. Jarred Gillett will be the video assistant referee, assisted by Adam Nunn.

