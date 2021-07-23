The Newcastle United starting XI from Championship win at Doncaster Rovers in 2010 - and where they are now

The last time the Magpies travelled to Rovers for a competitive match came on March 23, 2010.

An Andy Carroll goal just before the hour mark sealed a nervy 1-0 win for Chris Hughton’s men, which pushed United on the cusp of promotion.

But who else featured for Newcastle that night, and where are they now? We take a look:

Newcastle United won 1-0 on their last competitive visit to the Keepmoat Stadium. (Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images)

STEVE HARPER

United’s goalkeeper that day was Harper.

Harper kept 21 clean sheets for Newcastle that season and would remain their number one until the emergence of Tim Krul two seasons later.

Harper is still at the club having just been named acdemy manager.

DANNY SIMPSON

Simpson became a solid and reliable addition to the team and for a few seasons, Newcastle had a right-back they could rely on week in, week out.

After departing Newcastle, Simpson became an unlikely Premier League winner with Leicester City and now plays for Bristol City under his former boss Nigel Pearson.

TAMAS KADAR

This game saw a rare start for Kadar, who played just 13 times for Newcastle in the Championship, completing a full 90 minutes just three times.

Kadar has had a range of clubs since departing the club in 2012. He’s had spells in the Netherlands, Hungary, Poland and Ukraine and now plays in China for Shandong Taishan in the Chinese Super League.

He’s has also made over 50 appearances for Hungary.

FABRICIO COLOCCINI

One of the main men in the formidable spine of this team was Coloccini.

HIs effortless defending made him a favourite at Newcastle as the Argentine spent eight years in England before moving to San Lorenzo in 2016.

Coloccini still plays football at 39, having just signed for Aldosivi this month.

JONAS GUTIERREZ

After building a fantastic partnership with Jose Enrique over the season, Gutierrez featured at left-back in this game but unfortunately his famous Spiderman mask did not make an appearance.

Gutierrez spent six years at Newcastle, before moving to Norwich on loan. He soon came back, beat cancer, kept Newcastle in the Premier League, before departing the club to join Deportivo La Coruña.

Jonas then went back to his native Argentina and played for a range of clubs before being let go by Banfield at the beginning of this month.

RYAN TAYLOR

Taylor suffered horrendously with injuries during his time at Newcastle but still managed to play key roles in promotion and Europa League qualifying campaigns.

Taylor, forever famous for *that free-kick*, spent time playing for Hull City, Port Vale, Fleetwood Town, ATK in India before signing for FC Colne in October 2020.

NICKY BUTT

Butt’s last campaign as a professional footballer in England came during this season as he helped guide Newcastle to the Championship title.

In recent years he has been part-owner of Salford City and also held the position of Head of First-Team Development at Manchester United.

DANNY GUTHRIE

Whilst at Newcastle, Guthrie always seemed on the periphery, constantly third or fourth choice in midfield and often shunted out wide in order to fit him into the team.

Once he departed, he played for a variety of English clubs, had a stint in Poland and now currently stars for Fram Reykjavik in Iceland.

KEVIN NOLAN

One of the star-men this campaign, Nolan’s goals and leadership proved vital in United’s promotion push. He even continued to play a key role after promotion, with a hat-trick against Sunderland certainly his best moment in black and white.

After retirement, Nolan became manager of Leyton Orient and then Notts County before becoming David Moyes’ assistant at West Ham.

WAYNE ROUTLEDGE

Before signing for Newcastle, Routledge had played for seven clubs in England. However, after becoming a major player in the Championship, Swansea City had seen enough and signed the winger for just shy of £3m in 2011.

Routledge is still on the books at Swansea having spent a decade in South Wales.

ANDY CARROLL

And finally we come onto the goalscorer and match-winner. Carroll was almost unplayable in the Championship and the following season in the Premier League.

However, as we know, injuries began to take its toll and Carroll never recaptured the form that earned him his big-money move away from Newcastle.

After returning in 2019, Carroll netted only one more goal as a Newcastle player and is currently out of contract.

