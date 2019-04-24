The NINE candidates Mike Ashley is eyeing to replace Rafa Benitez at Newcastle United - according to reports

A number of reports from across Europe have linked the Magpies with potential new managers with Benitez's contract set to expire at the end of the current campaign. Scroll down and click through the pages to see the NINE managers reportedly being eyed by Newcastle United as potential Benitez replacements:

1. David Wagner The Times suggested earlier this year that Wagner was one name being considered by Newcastle United, after the German parted company with struggling Huddersfield Town.

2. Brendan Rodgers Another name suggested by the Times was that of Rodgers - although the former Celtic chief has since gone on to join Premier League rivals Leicester City.

3. Jrgen Klinsmann The former German striker is currently out of work having most recently managed the American national team - and was linked with Newcastle earlier this week.

4. Gennaro Gattuso Reports in Italy suggested that the former midfielder was another name under consideration by Newcastle - but the AC Milan manager played down the speculation.

