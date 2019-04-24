The NINE candidates Mike Ashley is eyeing to replace Rafa Benitez at Newcastle United - according to reports
With Rafa Benitez's future at Newcastle United still up in the air, Mike Ashley has reportedly been eyeing a number of possible replacements.
A number of reports from across Europe have linked the Magpies with potential new managers with Benitez's contract set to expire at the end of the current campaign. Scroll down and click through the pages to see the NINE managers reportedly being eyed by Newcastle United as potential Benitez replacements:
1. David Wagner
The Times suggested earlier this year that Wagner was one name being considered by Newcastle United, after the German parted company with struggling Huddersfield Town.