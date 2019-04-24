Reports suggest Newcastle United are looking at NINE potential new managers

The NINE candidates Mike Ashley is eyeing to replace Rafa Benitez at Newcastle United - according to reports

With Rafa Benitez's future at Newcastle United still up in the air, Mike Ashley has reportedly been eyeing a number of possible replacements.

A number of reports from across Europe have linked the Magpies with potential new managers with Benitez's contract set to expire at the end of the current campaign. Scroll down and click through the pages to see the NINE managers reportedly being eyed by Newcastle United as potential Benitez replacements:

The Times suggested earlier this year that Wagner was one name being considered by Newcastle United, after the German parted company with struggling Huddersfield Town.

1. David Wagner

Another name suggested by the Times was that of Rodgers - although the former Celtic chief has since gone on to join Premier League rivals Leicester City.

2. Brendan Rodgers

The former German striker is currently out of work having most recently managed the American national team - and was linked with Newcastle earlier this week.

3. Jrgen Klinsmann

Reports in Italy suggested that the former midfielder was another name under consideration by Newcastle - but the AC Milan manager played down the speculation.

4. Gennaro Gattuso

