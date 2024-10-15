Any player that enters January with just six months left on their contract will be able to speak to foreign clubs and potentially agree a pre-contract deal that would allow them to leave Tyneside on a free transfer upon expiration of their current deal. In a world of PSR, that could prove disastrous for the Magpies who will be keen to maximise the money they receive from player sales.

Currently, there are nine players, according to Transfermarkt, whose contract at St James’ Park will come to an end at the end of the current season. In that nine, there is a mix of first-team regulars and squad players.

Eddie Howe, Paul Mitchell and co will be keen to find a resolution to these issues as soon as possible and allow the club to plan for the winter window and beyond. They will be keen to put a disappointing summer window firmly behind them - and there’s no better way of doing that than having a positive winter window and securing the futures of some of their key players.

Here, we take a look at the nine players that are set to leave Newcastle United at the end of the season - as it stands. Who would you like to see the Magpies offer a new contract to? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

1 . Martin Dubravka Dubravka is the club's No.2 but was linked with a move away from Tyneside throughout the summer. He may look to leave in order to get first-team football elsewhere.

2 . Emil Krafth Krafth is a versatile member of Howe's squad, but is far from a regular in the starting XI. His current contract runs out at the end of the season.

3 . Dan Burn Burn is likely to be offered an extension to his current deal, such is his influence both on and off the pitch at St James' Park.