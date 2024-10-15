The nine players ‘set’ to leave Newcastle United this summer - as it stands: photos

By Joe Buck

Football Reporter at the Shields Gazette

Published 15th Oct 2024, 18:00 BST

Newcastle United have a number of contract decisions to make before the January transfer window opens.

Any player that enters January with just six months left on their contract will be able to speak to foreign clubs and potentially agree a pre-contract deal that would allow them to leave Tyneside on a free transfer upon expiration of their current deal. In a world of PSR, that could prove disastrous for the Magpies who will be keen to maximise the money they receive from player sales.

Currently, there are nine players, according to Transfermarkt, whose contract at St James’ Park will come to an end at the end of the current season. In that nine, there is a mix of first-team regulars and squad players.

Eddie Howe, Paul Mitchell and co will be keen to find a resolution to these issues as soon as possible and allow the club to plan for the winter window and beyond. They will be keen to put a disappointing summer window firmly behind them - and there’s no better way of doing that than having a positive winter window and securing the futures of some of their key players.

Here, we take a look at the nine players that are set to leave Newcastle United at the end of the season - as it stands. Who would you like to see the Magpies offer a new contract to? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

Dubravka is the club’s No.2 but was linked with a move away from Tyneside throughout the summer. He may look to leave in order to get first-team football elsewhere.

1. Martin Dubravka

Dubravka is the club’s No.2 but was linked with a move away from Tyneside throughout the summer. He may look to leave in order to get first-team football elsewhere. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Krafth is a versatile member of Howe’s squad, but is far from a regular in the starting XI. His current contract runs out at the end of the season.

2. Emil Krafth

Krafth is a versatile member of Howe’s squad, but is far from a regular in the starting XI. His current contract runs out at the end of the season. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Burn is likely to be offered an extension to his current deal, such is his influence both on and off the pitch at St James’ Park.

3. Dan Burn

Burn is likely to be offered an extension to his current deal, such is his influence both on and off the pitch at St James’ Park. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Gillespie is contracted to Newcastle United until the end of the current season. He signed a one-year extension at the end of last season and may be offered another one towards the end of his current deal.

4. Mark Gillespie

Gillespie is contracted to Newcastle United until the end of the current season. He signed a one-year extension at the end of last season and may be offered another one towards the end of his current deal. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:MagpiesEddie Howe
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice