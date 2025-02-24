Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jamal Lewis was a surprise inclusion in Newcastle United’s squad for the second half of the Premier League season.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewis spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Sao Paulo in Brazil but saw his spell cut short due to an ankle injury that required surgery in late 2024. A clause in Lewis’ loan agreement between Newcastle and Sao Paulo was triggered in January as the defender returned to England.

He had a deal lined-up to join Sao Paulo on a free transfer in the summer but the Brazilian club ultimately turned down that opportunity with his loan spell being cut short after just six appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 27-year-old is set to become a free agent when his Newcastle contract expires in June. But there is a very small chance he could feature again for Newcastle after being named in their squad for the second half of the campaign.

Eddie Howe explains Jamal Lewis’ squad inclusion

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has played down Lewis’ chances of featuring for the first time this season, suggesting his inclusion in the squad was merely ‘a formality’.

“Jamal's currently injured and receiving treatment, but he's not receiving treatment here,” Howe told The Gazette. “I think that was something we had to do as a formality, really.”

The winter exits of Miguel Almiron and Lloyd Kelly meant there were two squad spaces left vacant which Lewis, as a contracted senior player no longer out on loan, filled one by default.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis is still continuing his injury rehabilitation and recently shared a short video of him in an individual training session with performance development coach and ex-professional Jazzi Barnum-Bobb.

Since joining The Magpies from Norwich City for £15million in 2020, Lewis has made 36 appearances for the club in all competitions. His injury and expiring contract mean he is likely to have already played his last game for Newcastle.

Jamal Lewis reacts to Sao Paulo departure

After is loan move was cut short, Lewis wrote on social media: “I'm disappointed that I won't be able to continue my journey with São Paulo FC next season.

“I've been having an issue that's been giving me a lot of pain when I've been playing for months, requiring surgery and a few months of recovery. Sorry, I couldn't show my gratitude to the fans for showing my true level on the pitch. I wish the Tricolor all the best in the future!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United’s Premier League squad

Newcastle’s Premier League squad is limited to 25 players though only 24 have been named. Players born after January 1, 2003 such as Lewis Hall, Lewis Miley and Will Osula are not named in the squad list despite being part of the first-team squad.

Newcastle’s squad includes five goalkeepers, meaning head coach Eddie Howe has limited outfield options - particularly if injuries start to build up.

Here is the squad list...

Goalkeepers: Martin Dubravka, Nick Pope, Odysseas Vlachodimos, John Ruddy, Mark Gillespie

Defenders: Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Targett, Emil Krafth, Tino Livramento, Dan Burn, Jamal Lewis

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midfielders: Joelinton, Sandro Tonali, Anthony Gordon, Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes

Forwards: Callum Wilson, Alexander Isak