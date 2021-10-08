Newcastle United’s iconic home has a number of adverts for former owner Mike Ashley’s sportswear chain.

And fans had hoped that the signs would be coming down following yesterday’s takeover.

However, the signage will stay in the "short term” due to the deal struck between Ashley and a consortium led by Amanda Staveley, according to The Athletic.

The stadium was controversially re-named the Sports Direct Arena in late 2011 for an 11-month period.