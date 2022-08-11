Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is in response to the high temperatures across the UK with an amber extreme weather warning being issued by The Met Office for southern and central England as well as parts of Wales.

Newcastle United face a 350 mile trip down to Brighton on Saturday (3pm kick-off), where an amber warning is in place.

Newcastle United players Joe Willock (l) and Bruno Guimaraes take on water during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest at St. James Park on August 06, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Temperatures are forecast to reach as high as 31°C in Brighton while certain areas of the country could see highs of 37°C.

Drinks breaks can take place once in each half and will last around one minute. While the referee can stop play at any point to implement a drinks break, they are likely to be at the midway point in each half – the 23rd and 68th minute.