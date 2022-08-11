This is in response to the high temperatures across the UK with an amber extreme weather warning being issued by The Met Office for southern and central England as well as parts of Wales.
Newcastle United face a 350 mile trip down to Brighton on Saturday (3pm kick-off), where an amber warning is in place.
Temperatures are forecast to reach as high as 31°C in Brighton while certain areas of the country could see highs of 37°C.
Drinks breaks can take place once in each half and will last around one minute. While the referee can stop play at any point to implement a drinks break, they are likely to be at the midway point in each half – the 23rd and 68th minute.
The Football Association first introduced mandatory drinks breaks as part of Project Restart during the Covid-19 hit 2019-20 season.