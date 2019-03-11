The Premier League star who is trying to save Yoshinori Muto's career at Newcastle United

One Southampton star is offering a helping hand to Yoshinori Muto in a bid to revive his career at Newcastle United.

Muto, signed for £9.5million from Mainz in the summer, has struggled for game time since returning from the Asian Cup in mid-February.

Yoshinori Muto hasn't appeared for Newcastle in THREE months

Indeed, the Japan international failed to make the bench in Saturday's dramatic comeback against Everton - the fourth time in the Magpies' previous five fixtures.

At West Ham, Muto did make the match day 18 but ultimately it's a trend that has brought questions from the United fanbase given it's over three months since his last Toon appearance.

After the 2-0 defeat at the London Stadium, instead of travelling back to the North East with his teammates, Muto met the man who is passing on his advice during a tough time for him.

It's fair to say there is no one better placed than his international teammate and captain, Maya Yoshida.

Yoshida knows all about transitioning to the Premier League having recently been granted permanent residency after first moving to England in 2012.

And in an interview with The Sun, it was revealed just how the Saints defender is attempting to aid his fellow countryman.

The extract read: "The affable Japanese has also been trying to boost the Premier League survival prospects of international team-mate Yoshinori Muto, who has struggled since joining Newcastle in the summer.

"Yoshida took the Newcastle striker out for dinner after the Toon’s 2-0 defeat to West Ham last week and has been passing on his wisdom.

"Ultimately, Yoshida feels whether Muto makes it or not in England is solely down to the forward, regardless of the advice he doles out."