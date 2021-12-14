For many football fans, the festive fixture list is one to look forward to every season with games coming thick and fast, there’s often one or two surprise results in the mix.

However, for Newcastle supporters, this Christmas looks a daunting prospect as Eddie Howe’s side face the last two Premier League champions, as well as welcoming Ralf Rangnick’s Manchester United to St James’s Park.

Liverpool are arguably the most daunting test for Newcastle as they have failed to pick up three points against Jurgen Klopp’s side in over six years - Gini Wijnaldum’s brace secured Steve McLaren’s side an unlikely victory that day.

Stats reveal Newcastle United supporters are facing a tough winter (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

And their record against Manchester City isn’t much better with just one league win over the Citizens since a Michael Owen goal secured a 1-0 win for the Magpies in September 2005.

Remarkably, Newcastle have defeated Manchester United twice recently, one in February 2018 with the other coming in October 2019.

However, since that win two years ago, Newcastle have lost four-straight games against the Red Devil’s by an aggregate score of 15-4, including being on the wrong end of a 4-1 scoreline on three occasions.

To make matters worse, research conducted by OLBG, has highlighted that historically, Newcastle have performed 8% worse in the Premier League over the festive period, compared to the rest of the season.

Moreover, the same research suggests that Liverpool and Manchester United tend to perform better during the winter months.

It really does look an ominous task for Newcastle United to stay in touch with their relegation rivals ahead of a crucial January transfer window, especially when you consider that they have kept just one clean sheet so far this season, conceding 34 goals in the process.

This is a record they simply must improve if they are to get anything from their next three games.

How Howe and his coaching staff approach these upcoming games is a mystery, however, what isn’t a mystery is the statistics that are predicting a rough few weeks on Tyneside.

