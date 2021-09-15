Callum Wilson is reportedly set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines and will likely not return to action until after the October international break.
Wilson has not been seen in action since being substituted against Southampton and it was revealed earlier this week that it would be roughly six weeks before Wilson was back in action.
Before Saturday’s clash with Manchester United, Steve Bruce said: "We still think he’s going to be at least another couple of weeks.”
“With muscle injuries, you just have to be patient with it. He’s in the gym at the moment. Hopefully, by the end of next week, he’ll be on the grass."
Wilson missed 12 games through injury last campaign and this set-back is not ideal for a Newcastle side still yet to win a game this season.
On-the-pitch, it's clear that Newcastle suffer when Wilson is unavailable, however, how do they fare off the field?
