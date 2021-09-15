Callum Wilson is reportedly set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines and will likely not return to action until after the October international break.

Wilson has not been seen in action since being substituted against Southampton and it was revealed earlier this week that it would be roughly six weeks before Wilson was back in action.

Before Saturday’s clash with Manchester United, Steve Bruce said: "We still think he’s going to be at least another couple of weeks.”

“With muscle injuries, you just have to be patient with it. He’s in the gym at the moment. Hopefully, by the end of next week, he’ll be on the grass."

Wilson missed 12 games through injury last campaign and this set-back is not ideal for a Newcastle side still yet to win a game this season.

On-the-pitch, it's clear that Newcastle suffer when Wilson is unavailable, however, how do they fare off the field?

Well, research conducted by Jacuzzi, with data provided by Premier Injuries, has revealed how much injuries ‘cost’ each club financially.

Their method worked out how much each club spent on injured players throughout last season and some of the results may shock you.

Here, we have ranked all 20 Premier League sides from least money spent on injuries to the most, but where do Newcastle United rank and which Premier League side spent the most on injured players last campaign?

1. West Brom - £1.9m The Baggies can not blame ‘bad luck with injuries’ for their relegation last campaign as, according to this research, they spent the least amount of money on injured players last season. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2. Fulham - £2.8m Scott Parker’s side were relegated last season but, much like West Brom, they spent relatively little on injured players and were one of two clubs with a total cost less than £3m. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Broadway Photo Sales

3. Leeds United - £3m Despite Marcelo Bielsa’s ferocious style of football, Leeds suffered very few injuries across the majority of last campaign. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images) Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales

4. Burnley - £3m Sean Dyche doesn’t have the biggest squad in the Premier League, however, it’s clear that he is able to keep his team in good shape and relatively injury-free. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales