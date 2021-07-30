The staggering amount Alan Shearer would be worth in today's market - 25 years on from £15m world-record transfer

Newcastle United broke the world record transfer fee to bring Alan Shearer to St James's Park in 1996.

He may not have won silverware during his 10 years at his beloved boyhood club but what he achieved goes well beyond that.

Wearing the iconic number nine shirt, Shearer gained legendary status by becoming United’s all-time record goalscorer with 206, breaking the great Jack Milburn’s feat.

The 50-year-old now has a statue outside St James’s Park, ensuring his incredible legacy lives on forever.

Shearer was iconically unveiled in front of thousands of passionate and elated Geordies at a press conference shown live on Sky News.

Kevin Keegan and Sir John Hall were also present as one of Newcastle’s very own sons arrived home as the world’s most expensive player.

“It’s your money," Keegan told Newcastle fans on the day.

“The money you’ve spent on replica shirts, home, away, the money you’ve spent on your season tickets and your bonds and your Platinum clubs and your programmes and I see it as my job – and it’s a privilege to have that job – to invest that money.

“And I feel we have done that with the man on my right. I don’t want to say anymore, it’s his day, it’s your day.”

Shearer, even with the price tag, felt no pressure.

“I’ll say it now and I’ll probably say it time and time again but the price tag has nothing at all to do with me, Shearer said at the time. “I don’t set that price.

"I’ll go out and do my best and if that means I score goals and if it means I’m worth £15million then it’s out of my hands. If someone thinks I’m worth £15million then fine.”

So, if Newcastle and the Premier League’s greatest-ever goalscorer was valued at that sum back then, what’s he worth now?

Well, according to The Transfer Index, Shearer’s £15m transfer to Newcastle would be worth a whopping £138m in today’s market.

That wouldn’t be enough to beat the current world record fee after Paris Saint-Germain forked out £198m to Barcelona for Neymar.