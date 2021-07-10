The staggering amount of TV money Newcastle United, Leeds United and West Brom received last season

While the Magpies and their top-flight rivals had every match in 2020/21 broadcasted, the payments still work out very differently – mostly due to facility fees.

Out of the 380 matches to be shown live, only 200 of those fetched a facility fee. The other 180, such as those shown at 3pm on Saturdays, did not qualify – similar to that of a ‘normal’ season.

That said, clubs, who receive an equal share of £76million from domestic and overseas rights, will have their totals reduced as part of the £330million broadcasters’ rebate after the disruption caused by Covid-19.

Furthermore, prize money is allocated based on where each team finished in the table, as is a portion of the overseas TV rights.

Here is a breakdown of Newcastle and their rivals’ payments (estimated figures courtesy of The Times):

1. Manchester City - £167million Equal share of TV money: £76m | Merit Payment: £35m | Facility fees: £28m | Overseas TV money: £28m

2. Manchester United - £166million Equal share of TV money: £76m | Merit Payment: £33m | Facility fees: £30m | Overseas TV money: £27m

3. Liverpool - £164million Equal share of TV money: £76m | Merit Payment: £32m | Facility fees: £31m | Overseas TV money: £25m

4. Chelsea - £157million Equal share of TV money: £76m | Merit Payment: £30m | Facility fees: £27m | Overseas TV money: £24m