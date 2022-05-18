This is how much Newcastle United could earn based on their final Premier League position this season. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The staggering amounts Newcastle United, Leeds United, Everton, Liverpool and co. are set to make in merit payments from the Premier League this season

Newcastle United have just one game of the season to go - and there is far more than pride left to play for.

By Joe Buck
Wednesday, 18th May 2022, 3:03 pm

At the end of every season, Premier League teams are paid prize money based on where they finish the season.

This is labelled as a ‘merit payment’ to each club and increases the further up the table you finish - giving clubs an extra incentive to finish as high as possible, even when they may have little to play for on the field.

Newcastle find themselves in that situation having seen their top-flight status secured for another season.

However, as we saw on Monday evening, United won’t allow this fact to see their performance levels drop ahead of a crucial end of season game at Turf Moor.

The Magpies have just one game left to play and here, we take a look at how their final placing after the clash with Burnley on Sunday could impact their end of season financial rewards:

1. Manchester City

Manchester City can only finish either 1st or 2nd this season. Based on last season’s Premier League payments, that would net them between £43,287,000 and £41,122,650 in merit payments.

2. Liverpool

Liverpool can only finish either 1st or 2nd this season. Based on last season’s Premier League payments, that would net them between £43,287,000 and £41,122,650 in merit payments.

3. Chelsea

Chelsea can only finish either 3rd or 4th this season. Based on last season’s Premier League payments, that would net them between £36,793,950 and £38,958,300 in merit payments.

4. Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur can finish between 3rd and 5th this season. Based on last season’s Premier League payments, that would net them between £34,629,600 and £38,958,300 in merit payments.

