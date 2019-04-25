The staggering price Newcastle United v Liverpool tickets are being sold for

Newcastle United have pledged to clamp down on ticketing touting, with tickets for their clash with Liverpool being sold for more than £1,000 online.

The Magpies welcome Jurgen Klopp's side to St James's Park in their final Premier League home game of the campaign – and one which could have a big bearing on the top-flight title race.

Newcastle United v Liverpool tickets are being sold for over 1,000

With Liverpool still in with a shout of claiming the title, supporters of the club have been desperate to snap up tickets for the highly-coveted tie.

Liverpool began selling their allocation of 3,231 tickets earlier this month and are expected to sell out, which had led to some fans searching for tickets online.

This has led to a number of tickets for the clash on Saturday, May 4 have now appearing on ticket re-sale sites – with some staggering prices quotes.

The cheapest tickets, behind the goals, are being sold for £400, while hospitality seats are priced in excess of £1,100.

And Newcastle United have been quick to respond to the appearance of these tickets, and have warned home and away supporters that they will be clamping down on the re-selling of tickets.

A club statement read: "The club are aware that there is a demand for tickets from Liverpool supporters way in excess of their allocation and would urge Newcastle United fans not to try and sell their tickets to visiting fans, as this would be a breach of the terms and conditions of their ticket.

"Newcastle United would also appeal to Liverpool fans not to try and obtain tickets in the home areas of St. James's Park, as it is a breach of the stadium ground regulations for away fans to be in home fan areas.

"Any Liverpool fan found in home areas will be ejected from the stadium."

Tickets for the game are currently on sale to Newcastle United members only, with the club warning that tickets will not be available on general sale.