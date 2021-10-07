The staggering wealth of Newcastle United's new owners – compared to Manchester United, Liverpool & Aston Villa

Four years on since Mike Ashley put the Magpies up for sale. Eighteen months since the takeover bid, heavily backed by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, was first agreed... the moment is finally here.

And United fans, understandably, can’t hide their excitement as their beloved club prepares for an exciting new dawn under PIF, PCP Partners and the Reuben brothers.

The wealth in which PIF carries has been well documented and here, we’ve pulled together a list showing the estimated wealth of every owner in the Premier League and how they compare to United’s custodians in waiting:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. Burnley - ALK Capital (20th) Estimated wealth: Currently unknown. Photo: Pool Photo Sales

2. Brentford – Matthew Benham (19th) Estimated wealth: £3million. Photo: Clive Rose Photo Sales

3. Norwich City - Delia Smith & Michael Wynn-Jones (18th) Estimated wealth: £23million. Photo: Stephen Pond Photo Sales

4. Watford - Gino Pozzo (17th) Estimated wealth: £93million. Photo: Richard Heathcote Photo Sales