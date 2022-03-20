NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 13: Dan Burn of Newcastle United celebrates their sides victory after the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Aston Villa at St. James Park on February 13, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Modern football is becoming more and more a ‘squad game’ with each member of the squad often relied upon by the manager to do a job.

Squad rotation means that teams have to have a deep squad in order to succeed and it’s not a coincidence that market values of squads often directly correlate with success on the pitch.

And whilst ‘market value’ of a player or squad doesn’t take into account all factors, it is a good barometer of how a squad is balanced.

Newcastle’s third-choice goalkeeper is yet to see any first-team action this season with his last appearance for the Magpies coming in the Carabao Cup clash with Newport County in September 2020.

With that in mind, what about Newcastle United’s squad? Here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we rank each of Howe’s 25-man Premier League squad from the player with the lowest ‘market value’ to the player who is seen as Newcastle United’s most valuable player:

The Argentine’s season has been hampered by injuries and he has played just seven times this campaign. A five minute cameo against Burnley in December was the last time we saw Fernandez in the black-and-white.

Because of his previous ties with Eddie Howe, when he was appointed as Newcastle head coach, Ritchie was one of the players that he relied upon to help the side in his early days as boss. However, injury problems mean Ritchie has played just once in 2022.

The academy graduate has just a few months left on his deal at St James’s Park but because of Newcastle’s current full-back issues, Dummett may be an important player between now and the end of the campaign.

Gayle is behind Chris Wood and Callum Wilson in the pecking order at Newcastle and has featured sporadically in both the league and cup this season.

After a period as Newcastle’s No.1, Martin Dubravka’s return to full-fitness means Darlow has had to settle for a place on the bench recently.

Manquillo has been a very solid if unspectacular performer for Newcastle this season. His cameo against Leeds United changed the game and alongside Emil Krafth, he has been asked to deputise for the injured Kieran Trippier - a job he has done well to date.

Much like Manquillo, Krafth has put in some solid shifts at right-back this season and deserves his share of the credit for Newcastle's defensive improvements in 2022.

The Magpies forked out £13million to sign the defender in January and although this doesn’t seem good value for money when you compare it to his market value, Burn’s presence and composure at the back could be worth a lot more to Newcastle for the remainder of this season.

Murphy has been used as a wing-back and as a winger this season but has often had to settle for making appearances off the bench.

After a shaky start coming back into the side following a long injury layoff, Dubravka has been very solid recently, helped by a much improved defence ahead of him.

Newcastle United desperately needed a striker in January and they acted quickly to secure the services of Wood. They may have had to ‘overpay’ to match his release clause, however, it’s clear that Newcastle are a better team with him than without him.

The Swiss centre-back has become a crucial part of an improved Newcastle United defence and with his contract expiring this summer, there are a cluster of clubs sniffing around for his services.

Fraser has enjoyed a resurgence under Howe, gaining plaudits for his efforts without the ball just as much as his work with it.

Shelvey is another player that has been much improved under the new head coach and has become a pivotal member of how Howe wants his team to defend and attack.

Newcastle’s captain has come in for a fair bit of criticism this season, however, a solid display against Everton in February, followed by a good outing against Chelsea, shows that Lascelles still has an important role at the club.

Longstaff has been in and out of the team this season and has failed to nail down a regular starting spot. Like Schar and Dummett, Longstaff’s contract expires in the summer.

The Brazilian has been a man transformed recently, finding his home as a box-to-box midfielder and excelling in the role game after game. As a striker, he wasn’t worth anywhere near the £40million Newcastle paid for him, however, it doesn’t seem a complete over-payment for him in his new position.

Despite being unavailable for just one game, Almiron has been a bit-part player this season. He’s been a regular on the bench, however, starting appearances have dried up for the Paraguayan.

Targett’s loan to Newcastle flew under-the-radar of many in January and although he didn’t come to Tyneside with the fanfare that others enjoyed, he has already proven to be a great option to solidify the defence.

News that Trippier will miss the majority of the rest of the season was a devastating blow to supporters who had watched their side completely transform since his arrival. Trippier is a fan-favourite and many will hope he can make a return to the team as soon as possible.

The arrival of Chris Wood has softened the blow of losing Wilson to a long-term injury, however, he still remains one of Newcastle’s key players and one that fans will hope can return to action before the end of the campaign.

After moving to Newcastle for £25million in the summer, Willock struggled to get back into form. However, these last few weeks have shown that the Magpies were probably right to purchase the midfielder. He has even added goals to his game recently with his struggles in-front of goal one of the major criticisms of his start to the campaign.

Few arrivals, certainly in recent memory, have elicited such a reaction from Newcastle United supporters. We’re slowly starting to see what the Brazilian can offer at Newcastle and it's fair to say fans have been mightily impressed with his recent displays.