The three questions Newcastle United have answered this transfer window as they eye further additions to their squad

Despite a busy few days being predicted on Tyneside before the transfer window slams shut, this window has been an improvement on past efforts.

Newcastle may yet be scrabbling around on deadline day aiming to complete deals, however, their business so far this window has given them a better platform to enter deadline day on.

Some questions remain unanswered, however, they have given themselves the best possible chance of answering these come deadline day:

Early business already reaping rewards

Cast your minds back to last year and all that was being discussed on Tyneside was their loan approach for Arsenal’s Joe Willock.

Despite Newcastle being linked with a midfielder all window, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Hamza Choudhury were also names in the picture, it took them until the final hours of the window to complete Willock’s signing.

Everyone knows the great impact that Willock had during his loan at St James’s Park as the midfielder scored in seven straight games to fire the Magpies away from relegation danger, however, this unexpected run of form only came after hugely disappointing results against West Brom, Wolves and Brighton had them staring down the barrel of relegation – but things could have been so different had they acted quicker in the market.

Newcastle United striker Chris Wood (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

If Willock had been afforded the time to build match-fitness and chemistry with his new teammates, then safety may have been secured without worry – and that’s one mistake that Newcastle have tried to avoid this window.

Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood were both brought in within the first fortnight of the window and the games they have been involved in have yielded four points.

Avoiding defeat against Watford and Leeds was vital, Newcastle achieved that. Because they acted quickly, the pair are now used to their surroundings and the Magpies now have plenty of time to gel in any new signings before they welcome Everton to St James’s Park.

Striker worries

Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The defeat to Cambridge United in the FA Cup was a hugely disappointing one for Eddie Howe’s side, however, it may have been a blessing in disguise.

Newcastle’s lack of focal point was badly exposed that game, so the club acted and brought in a reliable and Premier League proven striker.

Wood may not be a marquee name, however, the New Zealand international has a proven track record in the Premier League and offers a different dynamic to the attack, one that could be used in tandem with Callum Wilson when he’s back fit.

A striker may not have been a priority as they entered the window, however, adding Wood to the squad following FA Cup disappointment was certainly the correct call by the club.

Will recruitments improve the squad?

Javi Manquillo’s brief cameo against Leeds United reminded everyone that the Spaniard is a solid fullback option, however, Trippier’s performances since arriving from Atletico Madrid have been a class above.

Already the England international has shown why the decision to bring him to Tyneside was absolutely the correct one.

The defence have looked more solid with him in the back-line and a partnership on the right-side with Ryan Fraser looks like becoming a real weapon they could utilise going forward.

