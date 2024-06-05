The total distance travelled by Newcastle United fans compared to Sunderland, Leeds United, Everton and more

By Mark Carruthers
Published 5th Jun 2024, 16:00 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2024, 16:00 BST

Newcastle United fans travelled far and wide last season - but how far did they travel compared to supporters across the Premier League and EFL?

Newcastle United supporters created some lifelong memories on their travels last season as the Magpies returned to the Champions League for the first time in two memories.

Who can forget experiencing the Yellow Wall in person as Eddie Howe’s side faced eventual finalists Borussia Dortmund or visiting the iconic San Siro once again as the Magpies scrapped to a goalless draw against AC Milan. Then there was the frustrating night in Paris as a controversial late penalty from Kylian Mbappe robbed Newcastle of an invaluable three points against Paris Saint-Germain.

The travels around Europe only added to the countless hours and pounds United supporters spent on the road last season following Howe’s men far and wide - but how far did supporters travel compared to other clubs across the Premier League and EFL? We take a look at the facts and figures with the help of statistical data provided by BonusCodeBets.

Total distance travelled during 2023/24 season: 2,857km

1. Tottenham Hotspur

Total distance travelled during 2023/24 season: 2,857km Photo: David Rogers

Photo Sales
Total distance travelled during 2023/24 season: 3,134km

2. Notts County

Total distance travelled during 2023/24 season: 3,134km Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Total distance travelled during 2023/24 season: 3,173km

3. Mansfield Town

Total distance travelled during 2023/24 season: 3,173km Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
Total distance travelled during 2023/24 season: 3,189km

4. Brentford

Total distance travelled during 2023/24 season: 3,189km

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 23
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandLeeds UnitedEverton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.