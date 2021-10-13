The Tottenham Hotspur dressing room view on facing Newcastle United after takeover

The visit of Spurs is the Magpies’ first game under the new ownership of PCP Partners, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and the Reuben brothers.

For all the excitement over the last seven days, Newcastle are still searching for their first victory of the campaign as they currently sit 19th in the Premier League table.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Dier believes the takeover has made his side’s task of clinching three points even harder.

"For us, it does change things,” Dier told Sky Sports.

"It's always a tough game there - obviously it's a huge footballing city but I think the atmosphere is going to be incredible and that's something we should try and enjoy and thrive off.

"Definitely the game has changed now with the situation they find themselves in.

"I'm sure the energy within that building has changed since then so that's something that we're going to be ready for a match.

"I think a team that's doing badly is always dangerous because they're that one result away. They need that win and they're going to get hungrier and hungrier for it.

"They're a very dangerous team in the situation that we find them in without a win, under the new ownership and the energy that's probably going to be in that building, and that'll be in that stadium on Sunday – so we need to be ready for all of those things."

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.