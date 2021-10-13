The Tottenham Hotspur dressing room view on facing Newcastle United after takeover
Eric Dier believes the Newcastle United takeover has made Tottenham Hotspur’s trip to St James’s Park a different spectacle.
The visit of Spurs is the Magpies’ first game under the new ownership of PCP Partners, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and the Reuben brothers.
For all the excitement over the last seven days, Newcastle are still searching for their first victory of the campaign as they currently sit 19th in the Premier League table.
Dier believes the takeover has made his side’s task of clinching three points even harder.
"For us, it does change things,” Dier told Sky Sports.
"It's always a tough game there - obviously it's a huge footballing city but I think the atmosphere is going to be incredible and that's something we should try and enjoy and thrive off.
"Definitely the game has changed now with the situation they find themselves in.
"I'm sure the energy within that building has changed since then so that's something that we're going to be ready for a match.
"I think a team that's doing badly is always dangerous because they're that one result away. They need that win and they're going to get hungrier and hungrier for it.
"They're a very dangerous team in the situation that we find them in without a win, under the new ownership and the energy that's probably going to be in that building, and that'll be in that stadium on Sunday – so we need to be ready for all of those things."