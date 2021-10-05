Spurs currently have four South American players away on international duty with Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero away with Argentina, whilst Davison Sanchez is away representing Colombia.

They’re also without new-signing Emerson Royal who is currently away with Brazil.

All four players are set to play three World Cup Qualifiers this break with the last round of scheduled fixtures taking place on Thursday October 14.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to have their four South American internationals available for game against Newcastle United (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

However, these games will take place late-Thursday evening and in the early hours of Friday morning, meaning the quartet will likely miss the clash at St James’s Park if they were to play in these games.

Therefore, Spurs have opened talks with Brazil, Argentina and Colombia in-order to get the four players released early from international duty, and thus making them available to face Newcastle.

In September, they were able to convince Colombia and Argentina to release their players early, however, COVID protocols at the time still prohibited them from participating when they came back to England.

This time however, the new rules for players travelling from red zone countries allow them to train and play and with all four players reportedly double-jabbed, there would be nothing stopping them from lining-up at St James’s Park on Sunday October 17.

Steve Bruce confirmed that Miguel Almiron, who had been blocked from travelling to Paraguay last international break, will represent his country this time.

Paraguay face Argentina and Chile this time around before playing Bolivia on Thursday October 14, scheduled for a 9pm BST kick-off.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.