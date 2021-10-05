The Tottenham Hotspur ‘talks’ that could have huge implications for clash with Newcastle United
Newcastle face Tottenham Hotspur after the international break and their opponents could receive a major boost ahead of the game.
Spurs currently have four South American players away on international duty with Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero away with Argentina, whilst Davison Sanchez is away representing Colombia.
They’re also without new-signing Emerson Royal who is currently away with Brazil.
All four players are set to play three World Cup Qualifiers this break with the last round of scheduled fixtures taking place on Thursday October 14.
However, these games will take place late-Thursday evening and in the early hours of Friday morning, meaning the quartet will likely miss the clash at St James’s Park if they were to play in these games.
Therefore, Spurs have opened talks with Brazil, Argentina and Colombia in-order to get the four players released early from international duty, and thus making them available to face Newcastle.
In September, they were able to convince Colombia and Argentina to release their players early, however, COVID protocols at the time still prohibited them from participating when they came back to England.
This time however, the new rules for players travelling from red zone countries allow them to train and play and with all four players reportedly double-jabbed, there would be nothing stopping them from lining-up at St James’s Park on Sunday October 17.
Steve Bruce confirmed that Miguel Almiron, who had been blocked from travelling to Paraguay last international break, will represent his country this time.
Paraguay face Argentina and Chile this time around before playing Bolivia on Thursday October 14, scheduled for a 9pm BST kick-off.