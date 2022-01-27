At lunchtime yesterday, news broke yesterday that Lyon had reportedly accepted an offer of €40million for the Brazilian, only for the Ligue 1 club to then issue a club statement denying the rumours just hours later.

Arsenal and Juventus have also been credited with an interest in Guimaraes, however, it appears right now that the only bid on the table is from Newcastle United.

With interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs in him, coupled with Newcastle’s current perilous position at the wrong end of the Premier League table, would the 24-year-old even be interested in joining Eddie Howe’s side?

Well, South American football expert Tim Vickery gave his verdict on that very question to Sky Sports earlier today:

“There are two stumbling blocks at the moment. One is the terms of payment, that will still have to be finalised.” Vickery said.

“But the big one is, what does he want? What does the player want? Would he be happy to trade near the top of the league in France and European football for bottom of the table or near bottom of the table in the Premier League?

“It’s probably to Newcastle’s advantage that Bruno Guimaraes, at the moment, is with the Brazilian national team, they play tonight in Ecuador.

Newcastle United target Bruno Guimaraes in action for Brazil (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP via Getty Images)

“Because there’s no real way Brazilians can know what a big club Newcastle really are - they’re giants, but they’re kind of sleeping giants.

“So with the Brazil squad, he’s surrounded by Premier League players and I’m sure he’s pumping them for information.

“And what is being reported in Brazil is that he’s decided yes, he would like this move to Newcastle.

“So that would seem to be one of the two stumbling blocks removed.”

It appears that if a deal between Newcastle and Lyon can be agreed, Guimaraes is reportedly willing to come to the north east.

But what type of player can supporters expect to see in the black and white if his transfer is confirmed?

Well, once again, Vickery’s verdict may be one that excites supporters. Praising not only Guimaraes’ ability on the pitch, but Vickery shared his admiration for the Brazilian’s ‘big character’ off the field:

“I think there are many more pluses than minuses with him.

“First point, he’s a big character. I think he’s one of those people that if you’re in trouble at the wrong end of the table and you look round the dressing room before the game and you’ve got him with you, it’s good news.

“He’s a big character, steps-up, he’s not afraid of it and that’s one thing Newcastle need. He’s also very versatile, got a good engine and is very, very competitive.

“The minuses are that it’s a lot of money, but that’s probably not Newcastle’s biggest worry at the moment. Also, you wonder that for a really top-class midfielder, does he move the ball quick enough? He’s got problems with that when under pressure.

“But he’s developing, he’s ambitious and he’s intelligent and I think he has a lot to offer.”

Guimaraes will reportedly undergo a medical whilst away on international duty should an agreement for his transfer be reached.

