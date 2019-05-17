The world's 20 richest clubs in 1998: Including Newcastle, Leeds, Rangers, Manchester United, Arsenal - and where they are now
We uncovered a list detailing the world's richest club's way back in 1998 - and there's some surprising inclusions including Newcastle United and Leeds United - but where do they rank now?
Scroll down and click through the pages to see the full list.
1. 1) Manchester United (now third)
1998 worth: 87.9 million (now: 590 million)
Getty
2. 2) Real Madrid (now first)
1998 worth: 72.2 million (now: 665.2 million)
Getty
3. 3) Bayern Munich (now fourth)
1998 worth: 65.2 million (now: 557.4 million)
Getty
4. 4) Juventus (now not in the top 20)
Worth: 49.2 million
Getty
View more