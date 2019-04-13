'There are big problems': Pundits slam Newcastle owner Mike Ashley as Rafa Benitez offers revealing insight

Rafa Benitez has offered a revealing insight into his future plans at Newcastle United - while a duo of pundits have criticised Mike Ashley.

In a post-match interview with Sky Sports, Benitez offered an insight into his future at St James's Park and what he needs to see from the club's owner. Sky Sports' punditry team of Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville also debated the club's standing in the game and the importance of Benitez following the 1-0 win at Leicester. Scroll down and click through the pages to see the main talking points from the debate and Benitez's revealing interview:

Jamie Carragher offered his views on the Newcastle owner "With the ownership of Mike Ashley no-one really knows whats happening, is the club moving forward? Rafa Benitez doesnt want Newcastle to just stay where they are."

Are Newcastle a big club? Gary Neville doesn't think so... "They are a club in the bottom half of the table. They are a club that are underperforming that go down. Were still reverting to the 90s but those days are long gone."

Carragher, though, disagreed... "You cant argue in terms of the size and the money generated in the Premier League that Newcastle arent in the top ten biggest teams in this country."

Neville feels the club has 'big problems' "There are big problems. Obviously the ownership is one of them but attracting players up to the North East of the calibre you need (is difficult)."

