'There is a huge challenge ahead' - Steve Bruce admits scale of task at Newcastle United as he signs 'initial' three-year deal
Newcastle United have confirmed the appointment of Steve Bruce as head coach on an initial three-year deal.
And the 58-year-old, who is heading out to China for the Premier League Asia Trophy, admits he understands the task that lies ahead with just 22 days left of the transfer window, and 24 days to the start of the new season.
"I’m delighted and incredibly proud to be appointed as head coach of Newcastle United. This is my boyhood club and it was my dad’s club, so this is a very special moment for me and my family,” he said.
The club have confirmed Bruce’s coaches at Hillsborough, Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence will join the former Sunderland boss at St James’s Park.
Newcastle United managing director Lee Charnley added: “Steve has a deep affection for Newcastle United and we are very pleased that a coach with his vast experience and connections to the club and city has joined us.
“Steve knows what this club means to supporters and to the region and he will put his heart and soul into leading our talented group of players with the full support of our staff.
“The hard work for Steve and his team starts immediately and we will be fully prepared for the challenge of a new Premier League season.
“I would place on record my thanks to Ben Dawson, Neil Redfearn and our medical and support staff for the way in which they have worked together to oversee the start of our pre-season preparations.”
United have been without a manager since the departure of Rafa Benitez on June 30.
The Spaniard has since joined Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang after a possible move to Chelsea fell through.