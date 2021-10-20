These are the damning stats that sealed Steve Bruce fate as Newcastle United head coach

It is welcomed news by Magpies supporters after a survey from the Newcastle United Supporters Trust showed 94.3% of members in favour of the 60-year-old being relieved on his duties.

Here, we take a look at the damning statistics that ultimately sealed Bruce’s fate:

SEVEN WINS IN 37 GAMES

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

A quite shocking record and at any other club, probably one that would be enough to see a manager sacked earlier.

Ever since Newcastle beat West Brom at St James’s Park in December last year, they’ve won just seven times.

Those victories came against Everton (A), Southampton (H), Burnley (A), West Ham (H), Leicester City (A), Sheffield United (H) and Fulham (A).

Of course, In United’s eight games in all competitions this season, they’re yet to claim three points, and exited the Carabao Cup and the first hurdle to Burnley.

GOALS AND SHOTS CONCEDED

Newcastle have already shipped 16 goals this season, a joint-league worst with bottom club Norwich City. United, however, come out on top in the xGA area with 15.63.

On average, Under Bruce, United were conceding more than two goals a game and that is despite Freddie Woodman and Karl Darlow being the fourth busiest goalkeepers in the division with 23 saves between them.

In total, United have allowed 109 shots at their goal – the joint-highest with Leicester City, which is an average of 14.14 per 90 minutes.

THE ATTACKING AREA

To give Bruce credit in this particularly damning stats piece, Newcastle were actually much improved in the attacking area.

But as Bruce persistently said “it’s about getting the balance right” and it is the defensive side that was proving to be the Achilles heel.

In an attacking sense, United have registered the 10th highest shots with 84 in total, averaging 10.89 per 90 minutes.

Only 32.1% of those have tested the opposition goalkeeper but while that’s low, it’s still the 11th best in the division.

Indeed, 114 touches in the box puts United fifth but that is unevenly spread out, with their 14.78 per matches seeing them fall to 14th.

Newcastle’s desire to get crosses into the box is highlighted through their 104 so far, also 10th highest.

Expected goals stands at 10.11, compared to the eight Bruce’s former side have actually scored.

POSSESSION

Possession is up slightly from last season, though it wasn’t exactly a high target.

Newcastle have averaged 44.5% in games so far – the fourth worst in the division, as is their 2299 passes.

EXPECTED POINTS

All of that accumulates to an expected points total of seven, which would put Newcastle mid-table on the same tally as Crystal Palace and Watford.

Instead, Bruce sat 19th in the Premier League table with just three points and no wins from their opening seven matches.

STEVE BRUCE’S WIN PERCENTAGE

The embarrassing form in the last 10 months has not only hurt Newcastle but Bruce too.

His Magpies win percentage ended at a mere 29.2% – the lowest of his managerial career from the 10 clubs he has taken charge of.

As a Premier League manager, he’s overseen 475 games, winning 133, drawing 132 and 210, acclimating in an average win percentage of 28%.

During his time as a top-flight manager, he’s been crowned manager of the month once, which came in April this year.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.