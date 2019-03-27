These are the players who have scored the most goal AGAINST Newcastle United

Every club has THAT player who always scores/ scored against them.

But who has scored the most goals against Newcastle United over the years? Click and scroll through the pages...

Anelka was a well-travelled figure throughout his career, netting nine times against the Magpies in 21 games.

Fowler found the net for Liverpool and Manchester City on nine occasions. Well not mention those 4-3 thrillers

In his five seasons at Old Trafford, the Dutchman never once failed to find the Newcastle net. 11 goals in total.

The midfielder hit 11 career goals past the Magpies defence - including a hat-trick at St Jamess Park in 2003.

Cole was prolific for Newcastle in his two years at the club but he enjoyed scoring against them, too, also finding the net of 11 occasions.

The less said about Owens spell on Tyneside the better but when featuring for the opposition, the retired forward struck 14 goals in just 12 games.

In total, Rooney netted 15 career goals against the Magpies - 13 of which followed in his Manchester United days.

Aguero once hit five past Newcastle in a 6-1 win for Manchester City in 2015, contributing to magnificent record of 15 goals in just 14 matches.