These are the players who have scored the most goals AGAINST Newcastle United

Every club has THAT player who always scores/ scored against them.

But who has scored the most goals against Newcastle United over the years? Click and scroll through the pages...

Anelka was a well-travelled figure throughout his career, netting nine times against the Magpies in 21 games.

1. Nicolas Anelka (8th)

Fowler found the net for Liverpool and Manchester City on nine occasions. Well not mention those 4-3 thrillers

2. Robbie Fowler (7th)

In his five seasons at Old Trafford, the Dutchman never once failed to find the Newcastle net. 11 goals in total.

3. Ruud van Nistelrooy (6th)

The midfielder hit 11 career goals past the Magpies defence - including a hat-trick at St Jamess Park in 2003.

4. Paul Scholes (5th)

