Deadline day has already proven to be very busy on Tyneside with deals for Hugo Ekitike, Dan Burn and Matt Targett all progressing in the background.

There may not be much more business than this trio, however, if these transfers are completed as expected, then that will make it six additions to Eddie Howe’s squad this month with improvements in defence, midfield and attack having all been made as Newcastle continue their battle against the drop this season.

Even if there are no more arrivals at Newcastle, many supporters will be pleasantly surprised and pleased with the business completed by Newcastle this summer.

However, could there be any late surprises before the deadline?

A loan move for Jesse Lingard has been explored all winter with no joy as of yet, whilst players like Todd Cantwell and Aaron Ramsey seemed destined to join other clubs, despite reported interest from the Magpies.

With time-ticking towards tonight’s 11pm deadline, here is the full list of players that Betfair are tipping to join Newcastle United before the transfer window slams shut:

Jesse Lingard: 7/4, Conor Coady: 2/1, Dean Henderson: 9/4, Yannick Carrasco: 9/4, Nat Phillips: 3/1, Diego Carlos: 3/1, Eddie Nketiah: 3/1, Aaron Ramsey: 7/2, Gini Wijnaldum: 4/1, Divock Origi: 5/1, James Tarkowski: 11/2, Ross Barkley: 9/1, Duvan Zapata: 10/1, Dele Alli: 12/1, Ousmane Dembele: 16/1, Todd Cantwell: 16/1, Gareth Bale: 20/1

Who is being tipped for a surprise deadline day move to Newcastle United? (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

